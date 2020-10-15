Legal Lasso: Allegations Against Denver Sheriff Not Fully Investigated

Want to see how your firm stacks up among others in Denver? Fill out our annual Colorado 200 list and help us get a snapshot look at all of Denver’s firms.

LOCAL NEWS

Denver Sheriff’s Allegations Still Exist

Decade-old allegations of connections between a Denver sheriff’s commander and a notorious street gang were not fully investigated by Denver’s internal affairs or the FBI. (Gazette)

Public Workers, Personal Data

A spreadsheet error led to the personal data of the state’s 30,000 employees being exposed and shared with benefits administrators at Colorado higher education institutions.

Apartment Complex Mail Theft

Denver police are investigating a case of stolen mail — and potentially stolen ballots — after an apartment complex’s mail room was burglarized. (Denver Post)

The Pandemic’s Toll on Undocumented Immigrants

Thanks to a mix of health, mental health and work issues, the coronavirus pandemic is hitting undocumented immigrants particularly hard.

Divorce Rates Skyrocket

According to one Denver family law firm, divorce rates doubled from last year due to the coronavirus.

NATIONAL NEWS

Day Four

On day four of hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats staged a protest to a committee vote, and Republicans pressed on in spite of committee rules. And if you need to get caught up on questioning, here’s the recap.

AG Barr on the Bubble?

President Donald Trump said he’s “not happy” with Attorney General William Barr after Barr said the DOJ would not release information about the origins of the probe into Russia’s election interference.

Loving v. Virginia Lawyer Dies

Bernard Cohen died at 86. Cohen made his name by winning the landmark Loving v. Virginia case.

Shrinking Law Firms

An informal poll conducted during a Cushman & Wakefield-hosted webinar indicated that many firms are likely to shrink their physical footprint in response to COVID-19.

