Legal Lasso: All About DA Elections

LOCAL NEWS

Prosecutor Podcast

District attorneys are mostly viewed as apolitical public servants, but the elections for them have become more politicized. We cover the landscape of prosecutor elections as well as one closely watched race in Colorado in our latest Hearsay podcast.

Judicial Recommendations

Curious just how the Commissions on Judicial Performance reach the recommendations on the ballot? Here’s the breakdown of how the judges get there and what the commissions evaluate. (Denver Post)

Colorado Officials Speak Out Against Emissions Standards

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser participated in a virtual news conference on the Trump administration’s vehicle emissions standards rollback. Under the new rules, Colorado — or other states — to seek a waiver to the federal rules and implement stricter guidelines at the state level.

DEA Busts 23

The U.S. Attorney for Colorado announced indictments for 23 individuals for their involvement in a large-scale heroin trafficking ring.

Judge Asked to Stop Religious Conference

A religious conference is going ahead, even after it failed to receive an exception to Colorado’s pandemic public health orders. Now, health officials are asking a judge to step in to stop the conference. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawyers Should Disclose Relationships

A new ABA opinion says lawyers should disclose to clients their friendships and romantic relationships with opposing counsel. Meanwhile, an Ohio lawyer has been suspended for being a little too critical of his opposing counsel.

Bar Exam Criticism

Bar examinees have taken to Twitter with some of their personal horror stories about the online bar exam, held earlier this week.

Employers Upset by H-1B Wage Increase

A DOL interim final rule is set to go into effect today and to raise the wages for H-1B workers by about 30 percent. Employers say the rule is pricing them out of the H-1B hiring market.

Judge Orders Twitter to Uncover Conspiracy Theorist

A federal judge in California has ordered Twitter to reveal the identity of a user who allegedly fabricated an FBI document to spread a conspiracy theory about the killing of a Democratic National Committee staffer.

