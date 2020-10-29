Legal Lasso: AG Says Landlord Engaged in Voter Intimidation

Want to see how your firm stacks up among others in Denver? Fill out our annual Colorado 200 list and help us get a snapshot look at all of Denver’s firms.

LOCAL NEWS

AG Says Landlord Engaged in Voter Intimidation

Colorado’s attorney general’s office has issued a cease-and-desist letter to the co-owner of a mobile home park whom it says engaged in voter intimidation by distributing a notice to tenants saying their rent could double if Joe Biden wins.

Boulder Seeks to Resume Oil and Gas Litigation

Boulder County filed an emergency motion asking to lift a stay on litigation involving an oil and gas company drilling near the county’s border in hopes of preventing imminent drilling plans. (Denver Post)

Oil and Gas Firm Leases Office Space

Oil and gas firm NGL Partners is seeking a larger office footprint through its lease of three floors of a building at 9th and Colorado.

Judge Seeks Resolution in Jail’s Mail Censorship Case

A prison watchdog group is being given a chance to “bridge the information gap” with an Adams County jail it accuses of censoring mail to inmates.

Alan Simpson Stable After Stroke

Former Wyoming senator and Burg Simpson co-founder Alan Simpson suffered a stroke. His family says he is now in stable condition.

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court Will Allow Extensions for Counting Ballots

The U.S. Supreme Court will allow extensions for counting absentee ballots in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, which could keep the vote-counting going for three days after Election Day. Newly minted Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate in the decisions.

SCOTUS to Hear Discrimination Case

The Supreme Court will hear a case next week that could challenge whether government contractors are subject to the same LGBTQ discrimination laws as the federal government or whether a religious exemption should apply.

DHS Proposes Visa Changes

The Department of Homeland Security has proposed changing next year’s H-1B lottery to grant visas based on an individual’s wages rather than the current random selection process.

Lawyer Says He Was Profiled

A lawyer who had recently moved into his community says he was racially profiled by a security guard while he was out running.

