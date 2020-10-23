Law Firm Alliance Launches Pro Bono Fight Against Racism

A group of law firms around the world are taking on racism in a way that perhaps only lawyers can.

Denver’s Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck recently joined the list of law firms participating in the Law Firm Antiracism Alliance. The alliance held its first summit this summer and is focused on making changes to reduce systemic racism through pro bono legal work.

“The reason this is so extraordinary is because you have never seen an alliance that includes this group of firms — these really outstanding, powerful, well-regarded firms from around the country to actually grind away at getting the work done,” said Pro Bono Partner Martha Fitzgerald with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck in Denver and LFAA board member.

Fitzgerald said she believes this sort of action is unprecedented, and she’s enthusiastic about the alliance, as all those involved are conscious of accomplishing work via strategies and action plans.

The purpose of the alliance is to leverage the resources of private bar associations in partnership with legal services organizations to “amplify the voices of communities and individuals oppressed by racism, to better use the law as a vehicle for change that benefits communities of color and promote racial equity in the law.”

Fitzgerald said the alliance is trying to use pro bono work to accomplish its goals.

According to the alliance’s charter, both law firms and lawyers are “uniquely positioned” to advocate and analyze changes to laws and policies encouraging, perpetuating or allowing racial injustices. “Recent events have affirmed and highlighted the need and responsibility for law firms to do more in partnership with legal services organizations to identify and dismantle structural or systemic racism in the law,” the charter states.

