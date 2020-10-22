In Stalking Statute, Texting and Calls Considered ‘Contact’

The Colorado Court of Appeals in a recent opinion found the term “contacts” in the Colorado Stalking laws includes both phone calls and text messages under the plain language of the definition and the intent of legislative actions.

The case began with a man, James Burgandine, repeatedly contacting his former partner over a seven-hour period filled with insults, which a jury eventually found worthy of conviction for credible threat stalking. The appellate court was required to opine on the definition of the term “contacts” as intended within the statute. The opinion was written by Judge Stephanie Dunn, with judges Rebecca Freyre and Jaclyn Brown concurring in the decision.

The victim and Burgandine had a relationship and share a son, according to the opinion. Following the end of the relationship, the son lived with the victim. No court custody agreement was in place between the parties, but they worked together to find time for Burgandine to spend with their son.

However, one afternoon in 2015, the victim refused to let Burgandine see the son, after which Burgandine’s “tirade” against the victim began. “Threaded through his texts were misogynistic insults,” the opinion states. When the victim informed him that the police would be contacted, Burgandine threatened the police.

A jury later found him guilty of harassment and credible threat stalking, but only the stalking conviction was challenged by Burgandine in the appeal. He contended the term “contacts” as in Colorado statute, under which he was charged, couldn’t be interpreted including general communication such as calls and texts.

Burgandine claimed this was due to calls and texts being listed under a different subsection of the stalking statute covering “any form” of communication, and as he wasn’t charged under that section and maintained insufficient evidence supported vacating his conviction, according to the opinion.

