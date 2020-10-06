In The CommunityPrint Edition

CTLA Announces Case of the Year Finalists
Winner to be announced this week at annual awards dinner at the Denver Zoo

by Jessica Folker
written by Jessica Folker

The Colorado Trial Lawyers Association will present its Case of the Year Award during its annual awards dinner on Oct. 8. The three finalists for the award include a housing discrimination case about tenants’ right to keep emotional support animals, a medical malpractice case over a botched back surgery and the first federal trial to hold Monsanto responsible for the links between weedkiller Roundup and cancer.

Attorneys from Rathod Mohamedbhai represented two families — the McFaddens and the Whites — in their case against the Meeker Housing Authority, which had stopped allowing residents to keep assistance animals.

Attorneys from Thomas Keel & Laird represented Aurora resident Daniel Scholle in his case against Sky Ridge Medical Center and two of its surgeons, Dr. Edward Ehrichs and Dr. Michael Rauzzino, for a botched back surgery that forced him into medical retirement. Scholle was awarded more than $9 million by a jury in November 2019.

Denver-area firms Andrus Wagstaff and the Moore Law Group represented a California man in a case that made international headlines as one of the first to hold the Monsanto Company accountable for its role in causing cancer.

 

This complete article appeared in the Oct. 5 issue of Law Week Colorado. To read other articles from that issue, order a copy online. Subscribers can request a digital PDF of the issue.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail