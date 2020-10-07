Coming Soon: On Your Statewide Ballot

Legislature-Referred Measures

Amendment B: Repeal Gallagher Amendment

Summary: Repeal the amendment to Colorado’s Constitution that requires tax revenues from residential and commercial properties to make up the same proportions of total property taxes, including the requirement that keeps the nonresidential assessment rate constant at 29%. Residential property tax revenue makes up 45% of total property tax revenue, and revenue from commercial property taxes comprises 55%.

Registered Issue Committees:

Support: Yes on Amendment B

Raised $1,050 as of Sept. 21

Oppose: Keep Property Taxes Low

Raised $50 in monetary contributions and $2,000 in non-monetary contributions as of Sept. 21

Non-monetary contribution includes a website with Colorado Rising State Action listed as contributor

Amendment C: Conduct of Charitable Gaming

Summary: This amendment to the Colorado Constitution would require nonprofits to operate in Colorado for only three years, instead of five, in order to apply for a bingo-raffle license. It would also allow workers who are not members of the organization to conduct the games and permit them to be compensated up to minimum wage.

Registered Issue Committees: None

Proposition EE: Taxes on Nicotine Products

Summary: This measure would increase taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products and create a new tax on nicotine products. New revenue would be used to fund an array of things such as expanded preschool programs, K-12 education, affordable housing and eviction assistance and health care.

Registered Issue Committees:

Support:

Save the Children Action Network: Raised $250,000 as of Oct. 1

A Brighter, Healthier Future for Colorado’s Kids: Raised $2,602,197 as of Sept. 21

Oppose:

No on EE: A Bad Deal for Colorado: Reported $1,069,011.25 in non-monetary contributions as of Sept. 21

Citizen-Brought Measures

Amendment 76: Citizenship Qualification of Voters

Summary: This amendment to the Colorado Constitution changes its language to say that “only a citizen” rather than “every citizen” of the U.S. can vote in Colorado’s elections.

Registered Issue Committees:

Support:

Colorado Citizen Voters: Raised $7,550.12 as of Sept. 21

Oppose:

Campaign for Real Election Protection: No funds reported as of Sept. 21

Amendment 77: Local Voter Approval of Casino Bet Limits and Games in Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek

Summary: This measure would amend both the Colorado Constitution and state statutes to allow voters in the three named gaming cities to increase or remove casino betting limits and approve new games to provide funding for community colleges.

Registered Issue Committees:

Support:

Local Choice Colorado: Raised $3,460,050 as of Sept. 21

Oppose: None

Proposition 113: Adopt Agreement to Elect U.S. President by National Popular Vote

Summary: This is a referendum measure that places SB19-42 on the ballot, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2019. It makes Colorado part of a compact under which member states award their electoral college votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote, should the compact go into effect. The text of Proposition 113 is the same as SB19-42. If it passes, the bill remains state law. If not, it is taken out.

Registered Issue Committees:

Support:

Coloradans for National Popular Vote: Raised $2,086.55 in monetary contributions and $9,784.05 in non-monetary contributions as of Sept. 21

Yes on National Popular Vote: Raised $1,828,888.55 in monetary contributions and $50,933.90 in non-monetary contributions as of Sept. 21

Conservatives for Yes on National Popular Vote: Raised $138,601 as of Sept. 21

Oppose:

Protect Colorado’s Vote: Raised $667,746.76 as of Sept. 21

Conservatives Vote No on National Popular Vote: Raised $155.81 as of Sept. 21

Proposition 114: Reintroduction and Management of Gray Wolves

This measure would change Colorado law to require the state to develop a plan for reintroducing and managing gray wolves and start reintroduction by Dec. 31, 2023. The measure would also require the state to compensate owners of livestock for losses caused by wolves.

Registered Issue Committees:

Support:

Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund: Raised $510,734.57 as of Sept. 21

Colorado Sierra Club – Elect the Wolf: Raised $4,172 in monetary contributions and $2,259.50 in non-monetary contributions as of Sept. 21

Oppose:

Coloradans Defending Our Wildlife: Raised $70,548.17 in monetary contributions and $17,000 in non-monetary contributions as of Sept. 21

Coloradans Protecting Wildlife: Raised $612,690.85 in monetary contributions and $13,500 in non-monetary contributions as of Sept. 21

Proposition 115: Prohibit Abortions After 22 Weeks

Summary: This measure would ban abortions after 22 weeks of pregnancy, except in cases when an abortion is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life. It creates criminal penalties for performing abortions after 22 weeks, but not for women who receive them. Proposition 115 also suspends a physician’s medical license for three years for violating the measure.

Registered Issue Committees:

Support:

Coalition for Women and Children: Raised $105,976.20 in monetary contributions and $7,099 in non-monetary contributions as of Sept. 21

Alliance for Life: Raised $22,690 as of Sept. 21

End Birthday Abortions Colorado: No funds raised as of Sept. 21

Oppose:

Abortion Access for All: Raised $5,086,303.13 in monetary contributions and $208,053.54 in non-monetary contributions as of Sept. 21

Students Vote No on 115: Raised $5,000 in monetary contributions and $2,768.53 in non-monetary contributions as of Sept. 21

Proposition 116: State Income Tax Rate Reduction

Summary: Proposition 116 would reduce the state income tax rate from 4.63% to 4.55% starting in tax year 2020.

Registered Issue Committees:

Support:

Americans for Prosperity Colorado Issue Committee

Energize Our Economy: Raised $1,561.85 in monetary contributions and $707.543.30 in non-monetary contributions as of Sept. 21

Oppose:

Protect Colorado’s Recovery: Raised $1 as of Sept. 21

Proposition 117: Voter Approval for Certain New State Enterprises

Summary: This measure would require voter approval for new businesses owned by state government that have more than $100 million in revenue from fees in its first five years. It would also require particular language in ballot measures asking voters to approve such enterprises.

Registered Issue Committees:

Support:

Americans for Prosperity Colorado Issue Committee

Voter Approval of Fees: Raised $313,327 in monetary contributions and $784,927.99 as of Sept. 21

Oppose:

Earthworks Action Fund: Raised $23,501 as of Sept. 21

Protect Colorado’s Recovery: Raised $1 as of Sept. 21

Proposition 118: Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program

Summary: This measure would create a state-administered program for paid family and medical leave insurance. Employers and employees would begin paying premiums on Jan. 1, 2023, and eligible employees could claim up to 12 weeks of benefits beginning Jan. 1, 2024. The measure would also create job protections for employees who take paid leave.

Registered Issue Committees:

Support:

AARPCO Committee to Support Proposition 118: No funds raised as of Sept. 21

Oppose: