The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its own Tuesday morning, charging a sergeant with misdemeanor assault after he used a taser on a suspect who was confined in a restraint chair.

Christopher Mecca applied the taser to the leg of the suspect on Sept. 23. According to a press release, the victim suffered pain but no lasting injury.

District attorney Michael Dougherty said his office will pursue charges against Mecca.

“No one is above the law,” Dougherty said. “When a law enforcement officer is suspected of a crime, there should be an immediate response, a thorough investigation, and a timely decision based on the facts and evidence. That’s what happened here.”

Mecca’s use of the taser was recorded via a body-worn camera and a separate video camera in the courthouse where the incident occurred. Investigators for the sheriff’s office also interviewed witnesses.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office follows an internal policy that prohibits the use of a taser on an inmate who is “restrained or immobilized, in whole or part, in a restraint chair.”

Although other law enforcement officers were present when Mecca tasered the inmate, none of them were charged with failure to intervene.

Dougherty’s office will seek a court order authorizing the release of the body camera video.