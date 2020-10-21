Legal Lasso: Trump Asks DOJ For Hunter Biden Investigation

Want to see how your firm stacks up among others in Denver? Fill out our annual Colorado 200 list and help us get a snapshot look at all of Denver’s firms.

LOCAL NEWS

H-1B Rules Shake Up Hiring

The federal government earlier this month created new rules that attorneys say create “whiplash” for employers with H-1B workers.

Colorado Company’s Large Overtime Settlement Approved

A judge has approved a $78 million settlement by a Colorado medical helicopter company that was sued by its California flight crew employees over unpaid overtime and missed breaks. (Denver Post)

DNA Used to Identify Remains 46-Year-Old Remains

Colorado authorities used DNA evidence to identify the body of a man who was found dead in 1974.

Cautionary Tail

A Lone Tree company that sells mermaid tails is being sued for trademark infringement by a California company with a similar product line.

Polis Reinstates Eviction Moratorium

Gov. Jared Polis revived a statewide eviction ban to cover gaps from a national eviction moratorium. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump Wants Hunter Biden Investigation

President Donald Trump demanded that Attorney General William Barr open an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, just two weeks before Election Day.

Jones Day Biting the Hand that Feeds It?

Jones Day might be working for the Trump campaign, but its attorneys have donated more money to the Biden campaign.

USC Law Grad Says School Ignores Sexual Misconduct

A University of Southern California law grad is suing the school, alleging it didn’t properly investigate her rape complaint against another student and that the school has a “policy of indifference” regarding such allegations.

Judge Says Ghislaine Maxwell Deposition Should be Unsealed

A federal court has said the transcript of Ghislaine Maxwell’s deposition from 2016 should be unsealed. The deposition is thought to reveal details on Jeffrey Epstein’s the sex-trafficking operation.

