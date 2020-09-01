The Weaponization of Discord

Research has shown a deep divide among Americans over their opinions about this summer’s protests of deaths of Black people at the hands of police. A June survey from the Pew Research Center showed public opinion about motivations for the protests have fallen along partisan lines. Eighty-two percent of Republicans who responded said people taking the opportunity to commit crimes have been a major contributing factor to the protests, compared with just 39% of Democrats.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Wednesday she charged one protester with inciting a riot during demonstrations on Aug. 22. Timothy Wempen has been accused of throwing fireworks into the Denver Police Headquarters plaza and injuring an officer as part of a group of people who gathered outside the building to demand the police department’s abolishment.

“My message to those who rioted on Saturday or who may be thinking of rioting in the future is that Denver will hold you accountable for your actions,” McCann said in a news release. “We will prosecute people who are alleged to have injured police officers and damaged property.”

And in a press conference after the vandalism of the police headquarters, Denver Department of Public Safety Executive Director Murphy Robinson denounced the behavior as “anarchy.”

But crimes committed by some and the divide in opinions about the motivations behind the protests carry the chance of diverting the debate about the role of systemic racism in policing and possible reforms, a type of weaponization people of color say isn’t new. Even peaceful protesters can end up prosecuted in the court of public opinion.

