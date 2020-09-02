Legal Lasso: Supreme Court Resolves Boulder Ballot Dispute

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Supreme Court Dismisses Boulder Ballot Appeal

The Colorado Supreme Court resolved a dispute surrounding a Boulder ballot initiative by saying the unresolved factual disputes of the case prevented it from being able to properly decide the issue.

Weiser Wants Consumer Protection Investigation of Frontier

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is urging the Trump administration to investigate Frontier airlines’ policies and practices around passenger flight changes during the coronavirus pandemic.

ICE Arrests 63 in Violent Crime Crackdown

ICE has arrested 63 people in Colorado and Wyoming as part of operations targeting people living in the country illegally who have been arrested or convicted of assault, domestic violence and other crimes (Denver Post)

Denver Still Pursuing Mushroom Dealers

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said her office is following the city’s new rules regarding psychedelic mushrooms, but that doesn’t mean police and prosecutors won’t still go after dealers.

BLM’s D.C. Costs Might Have Been Exaggerated

An Interior Department Office of Inspector General report says a former DOI official and the BLM’s acting director made misleading comments about the costs of operating the office in Washington, D.C., when discussing a move out West with Congress.

NATIONAL NEWS

BigLaw Firm Conducts Layoffs

While some BigLaw firms are celebrating the rollback of COVID-19 austerity measures, AmLaw 100 firm Baker McKenzie, is turning its furloughs into layoffs, cutting headcount by 6%.

Chicago Lawyer Accused of Sexual Assault

A prominent Chicago lawyer is facing felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting an associate at his firm, sexually abusing another and sexually assaulting a woman whose children he was serving as guardian ad litem for.

Prosecutors Look for a Criminal History for Breonna Taylor

A man accused of running a drug trafficking ring, and an ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, said prosecutors offered him a plea deal if he would say Taylor was involved in his criminal acts.

Judge Blocks California Colleges’ Use of Entrance Exams

A California judge temporarily blocked the use of the ACT and SAT for all University of California system schools due to a lawsuit that claims the entrance exams are biased against low-income and minority students. (Bloomberg Law)

