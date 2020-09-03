Legal Lasso: Senate Candidates Set Debate Date

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Save the Date

Sen. Cory Gardner and John Hickenlooper have agreed to meet for one debate on Oct. 9. They’ll debate for 90 minutes but without an audience, due to coronavirus concerns.

Setbacks at the Forefront in Oil and Gas Hearings

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission today will begin discussing new regulations for oil and gas well setbacks, among other contentious topics that will be hashed out over weeks of hearings. (Denver Post)

Immigrant Rights Group Names Executive Director

The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition announced that interim director Lisa Durán will take on the full-time job as its new executive director.

Immigrant Advocates Push for Statewide Legal Fund

The organization is also pushing state lawmakers to create a statewide immigrant legal defense fund to help provide lawyers to individuals in the immigration process.

EPA Creates Colorado Office Focused on Abandoned Mines

The EPA announced that it will create a new office in Lakewood that will focus on cleaning up abandoned mining sites west of the Mississippi River.

NATIONAL NEWS

BigLaw Firms Announce Financial Shifts

BigLaw firms are moving in opposite directions on austerity measures. While some are reinstating salaries, others are making new cutbacks. Some are doing it at the same time — Venable and Davis Wright Tremaine are conducting layoffs.

2020 Could Repeat the History of Bush v. Gore

A law professor argues in this op-ed that the American public should be prepared for the Supreme Court to resolve an election dispute — and Bush v. Gore serves as an example of the court weighing in on such issues.

Justice, Minister

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made her first appearance in months in order to officiate an outdoor wedding.

A Road Rage Case Goes Beyond the Courtroom

A former doctor was convicted of the attempted murder of a California lawyer who opposed him in litigation stemming from a road-rage incident.

