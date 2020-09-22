Legal Lasso: Sen. Cory Gardner Supports a Supreme Court Confirmation

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Gardner Breaks Silence on Supreme Court Vote

Sen. Cory Gardner said yesterday that he will vote to confirm a Supreme Court nominee ahead of the election, should one be put before the Senate.

Gardner’s Judicial Confirmation Record

So far, Gardner has voted to confirm 98% of President Trump’s 214 judicial nominees thus far.

Federal Caseload is Piling Up

A federal magistrate judge noted an extreme backlog of trials is building up in Colorado, due to COVID-19 protocols in courthouses.

City Council Votes on Police Lobbying

Aurora’s City Council voted last night to ban police and fire departments from participating in organizations that are involved in lobbying or advocacy.

Colorado Supreme Court to Hear Marijuana Case

The Colorado Supreme Court will hear arguments tomorrow in a case dealing with a Department of Corrections employee who was fired over his off-duty marijuana use and that will determine how discipline should be handled for other state employees. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

RBG Will Have One More First

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be the first woman, and second Supreme Court justice, to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

Amy Coney Barrett Seen as a Front-Runner

Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett is believed to be one of Trump’s top picks for the Supreme Court. The 48-year-old jurist was a Trump nominee who has so far made a name for herself as an originalist and for opinions dealing with Second Amendment rights and abortion laws.

About Barbara Lagoa

Also considered a top pick, 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Barbara Lagoa is a 52-year-old Trump nominee, also an originalist. She has only been on the bench a year and hasn’t participated in many big decisions yet, but said at her previous confirmation that she supports upholding Roe v. Wade.

Some Issues at Stake

A Harvard Law professor outlined some of the major issues at stake with any Supreme Court addition — environmental regulations, the Affordable Care Act, affirmative action and Roe v. Wade.

They Have the Numbers

Sen. Mitt Romney said he supports voting on a Supreme Court nominee before the election, indicating there are enough senators who would vote for confirmation.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]