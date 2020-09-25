Legal Lasso: Sen. Bennet Lashes Out in Response to Trump

Law Week Colorado is now on Google News. Follow us to get our law and legal business news with the rest of your daily news.

LOCAL NEWS

Bennet Has a Fiery Response to Trump and Republican Senators

Sen. Michael Bennet said President Donald Trump has “become unhinged” in response to the president’s comment that he wouldn’t commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the November election.

Air Quality Commission Approves Emissions Monitoring Rules

The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission approved new rules this week to require emissions monitoring at oil and gas sites. The program coming from the rules will be the first of its kind in the country.

Commissioners Case Informal Votes on Drilling Setback

Commissioners also showed unanimous support for the 2,000-foot drilling setback, which would be the biggest setback in the country. A final vote will be held in November.

Boulder Settles With Woman Over Excessive Force

Boulder County has settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed officers used unreasonable force on her while she was detained in 2017. She will received $400,000 through the settlement, and police have made changes to their policies in response to the case. (Daily Camera)

NATIONAL NEWS

Harris Will Act as a Candidate in Supreme Court Confirmation

Eyes are on Sen. Kamala Harris and how — and whether — she will handle questioning of the judge nominated to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

Biosimilar Law on the Obamacare Bubble

One casualty of an Obamacare repeal that might happen after Ginsburg is replaced: an easier pathway for drug companies to make biosimilars.

Milwaukee Lawyer Killed

A Milwaukee immigration attorney was shot and killed in an altercation with a bicyclist.

Black Lawyer Receives Apology After Being Mistaken for Defendant

A Black British lawyer was mistaken for a criminal defendant multiple times in one day while trying to work at a courthouse. She received an apology from the court after filing a formal complaint.

