Legal Lasso: Secretary of State Warns Against Against Double-Voting

LOCAL NEWS

SoS Not Interested in Election Tests

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold threatened to refer President Donald Trump for prosecution in cases of double-voting in Colorado. (Denver Post)

PPP Update

In the final accounting of PPP loans for Colorado businesses, law offices were among the top five types of businesses to receive the largest loans.

Former CSU General Counsel Dies at 79

Brian Snow, former Wall Street Journal reporter, law professor and general counsel emeritus of the Colorado State University system, died Aug. 29 at 79. (Denver Post)

Oil and Gas Commission Holds Rulemaking Hearings

Rulemaking hearings for oil and gas well setbacks are underway and going through Sept. 14.

Boulder DA Expanding Focus on Lab Work

The Boulder DA’s newest hire is a lab-retriever mix who will work at the Boulder Justice Center as a facility dog. (Daily Camera)

NATIONAL NEWS

AG Hypes Mail in Voting Risks

When talking with CNN about the perils of mail-in voting, U.S. Attorney General William Barr exaggerated the numbers, according to a prosecutor who worked on the voter fraud case in question.

Curtis Flowers Charges Dropped

A murder indictment was dismissed for a Black man who had been tried six times for the same crime. He has been denying and fighting the accusations since 1996.

Law Firms Roll Back Cuts

More law firms announced rolling back coronavirus cuts — this time Hogan Lovells and Troutman Pepper.

Courthouse Coronavirus Closure

Brooklyn’s federal courthouse was temporarily shut down Friday due to a coronavirus outbreak.

