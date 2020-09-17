Legal Lasso: Secretary of State Wants USPS to Correct Its Error

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Jena Griswold Wants the USPS to Correct its Error

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is following up her lawsuit against the USPS by asking the federal government to send out a new mailer and set the record straight regarding mail-in voting in Colorado.

Denver Police Detail Police Shooting Incidents

Denver police have shot and killed three people over the last week. The department released more information about each of the incidents — all of which involved suspects who were armed or police believed to be armed — and acknowledged the string of violent interactions is unusual. (Denver Post)

Workers Protest Meatpacking Plant Fines

A union for workers at a meatpacking plant where six died of COVID-19 protested the “ineffectual” $15,000 federal fines.

Boulder Bumps Back Oil and Gas Comment Timeline

Boulder County has revised its oil and gas rulemaking comment schedule to accommodate the now longer timeline of the state’s oil and gas rulemaking body. (Daily Camera)

State’s Unemployment Bonus System Overwhelmed

A federal program to provide an extra $300 a week in jobless benefits saw its certification process shut down yesterday as applicants flooded the system.

NATIONAL NEWS

Immigrant Women Say They Were Subjected to Unnecessary Hysterectomies

At least 17 immigrant women are accusing Immigration and Customs Enforcement for performing unnecessary medical procedures — including hysterectomies — on detainees.

AG Barr Says Prosecutors are ‘Headhunting’ High Profile Suspects

U.S. Attorney General William Barr criticized his federal prosecutors and their prosecutorial choices in going after high-profile targets.

Joe Biden Lawyers Up

Joe Biden is preparing for a post-election legal fight with an “army of attorneys,” including former Attorney General Eric Holder.

Associate Bonus Wars Begin

Some BigLaw firms are looking to match or top each other on higher associate bonuses, first set by Davis Polk & Wardwell.

