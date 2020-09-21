Legal Lasso: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Mourned

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Colorado Leaders Mourn Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Colorado leaders issued statements in remembrance of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night.

Sen. Cory Gardner Avoids Questions About Replacing RBG

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg reshaped the state Senate race over the weekend. At a speaking event yesterday, he avoided the question of how he thinks the Senate should handle replacing her.

Oil and Gas Regulations Could Lead to Lawsuit

Oil and gas industry officials said a lawsuit could be brewing over Colorado’s proposed 2,000-foot setback for drilling.

Aurora to Vote on Police Lobbying

The Aurora City Council will cast its first votes tonight on whether city police and fire departments should be banned from lobbying.

Weekend Protests Focus on Charges for Organizers

Protesters marched on Saturday to demand charges be dropped for the protest organizers who have been arrested and now face felony charges ranging from inciting a riot to kidnapping.

NATIONAL NEWS

Remembering RBG

Ginsburg is remembered as the second woman to sit on the Supreme Court, a legal giant, a trailblazer for women’s rights and as “Notorious RBG.”

Trump Will Wait to Make Nomination

President Donald Trump said he will wait to name a Supreme Court nominee until after Ginsburg’s funeral services and will make his announcement on either Friday or Saturday.

About The Potential Nominees

Trump added several names to his list of potential nominees for the Supreme Court seat. Here is the rundown on some of the front-runners.

Court Packing a Possibility for Dems

And if the Senate does confirm a Supreme Court justice before the election, Democrats could end up packing the court if and when they’re given the chance.

Littler Offers Employees Lost Wages

Littler is rolling back its coronavirus austerity measures and is even making staff whole for what they lost over the past several months.

