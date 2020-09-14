Legal Lasso: Postal Service Challenges a Colorado Order

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Postal Service Fights Colorado Order

The U.S. Postal Service is asking a federal judge in Colorado to reconsider an order barring it from distributing information that the state says confuses voters about the mail-in voting system.

Judge Dismisses Challenge to Gallagher Repeal Initiative

A Denver judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to delay printing the state’s voter guide because of changes to language for a ballot initiative that could repeal the Gallagher Amendment.

Aurora Considers More Police Reforms

The Aurora City Council will meet tonight to discuss more police reforms, including a moratorium on first responders administering ketamine to suspects and banning police from executing “no-knock” warrants.

Climate Lawsuit Heats Up

Attorney General Phil Weiser last week asked environmental groups to remove Gov. Jared Polis’s name from a lawsuit over a deadline for rulemaking under Colorado’s climate action plan.

Public Interest Lawyers are Making the Jump from BigLaw

Many lawyers working in public interest start off in BigLaw, and a University of Denver law professor says the lack of exposure at law school has a big part in lawyers making the move down the line.

NATIONAL NEWS

Senators Not Interested in SCOTUS Seat

Two senators appearing on President Donald Trump’s shortlist of would-be Supreme Court nominees said they’re not interested in the job.

Report Says DOJ Gave in to Trump Pressure

A former federal judge said in a court filing that the Justice Department’s effort to dismiss charges against Michael Flynn seems like a “corrupt and politically motivated favor.”

United Sued for Discrimination

A lawsuit against United Airlines alleges the company selected young blonde women to crew flights for sports teams and discriminated against other workers.

Girl Appeals Sentence in ‘Slenderman’ Stabbing

A Wisconsin girl accused of stabbing her friend to appease horror character “Slenderman” is appealing her sentence, saying her trial should be held in juvenile court.

Man Charged With Breaking Into Law Students’ Apartment

A Chicago man was charged with breaking into the apartment of two law school students, kidnapping them and physically assaulting them.

