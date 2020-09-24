Legal Lasso: No Charges for Driver Who Sped Through Protest

Law Week Colorado is now on Google News. Follow us to get our law and legal business news with the rest of your daily news.

LOCAL NEWS

No Charges For Driver Who Sped Through Protest

Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler said he will not pursue criminal charges against the man who drove his SUV into a crowd of protestors on I-225 during a July protest, or the driver of a truck that later struck the SUV.

RBG’s Death Becomes Key in Senate Race

John Hickenlooper is going after Sen. Cory Gardner’s stance on filling the U.S. Supreme Court seat in new TV ads.

Hickenlooper’s Supreme Court Wish List

Hickenlooper also recently talked about his views on the court and what he would look for in a justice.

Wildlife Groups Sue to Save a Sage Grouse

Two wildlife groups are planning a lawsuit over what they say is an outdated plan to protect the Gunnison sage grouse, a rare bird only found in Colorado and Utah.

Art Gallery Sued by Landlord

A RiNo art gallery is being sued by its landlord over missed rent. The attorney for the art gallery says it paid for the months it was operating through the pandemic but was closed for several months because of state orders.

NATIONAL NEWS

Kentucky Grand Jury Indicts One Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Killing

A Kentucky grand jury announced yesterday it would indict one of the three Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in March. The charges, however, are not directly related to Taylor’s death.

Ginsburg Lies in Repose

In the first day of ceremonies while Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Capitol, her former clerks acted as honorary pall bearers. (New York Times) The group included Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

Federal Judges Ask for a Media Shield

Congress is considering a proposal from federal judges that would make it illegal to share their personal information with the public.

Judge Sanctions Lawyer Over Frivolous ADA Lawsuit

A federal judge said he will sanction a lawyer who alleged two lawyers who filed 588 ADA lawsuits were involved in a racketeering enterprise.

