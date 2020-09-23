Legal Lasso: Ginsburg Memorialized in Denver

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Preserved in Denver

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been memorialized in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood with a new mural painted during the CRUSH Walls festival.

Former Civil Rights Attorney Named DU Provost

The University of Denver’s new provost and vice chancellor is Mary Clark, a Harvard Law grad, civil rights litigator, Supreme Court fellow and law professor.

Crow’s Congressional Push

Rep. Jason Crow’s campaign announced a $1.2 million television ad buy for his final push before Election Day.

Lawyer Censured for Sexual Comments

Colorado lawyer Phillip Malouff Jr. has been publicly censured for making repeated sexual comments at female judges and female support staff in Colorado courtrooms.

Pilgrim’s Pride CEO Indicted

Greeley-based chicken producer Pilgrim’s Pride is seeing turnover at its CEO position as its former chief executive is indicted on price fixing charges.

NATIONAL NEWS

Regrets About the Mueller Investigation

One of Robert Mueller’s top aides said the special investigation into the 2016 election failed to do everything it could to root out interference in the election. (New York Times)

UCLA Gets a Major Donation

The University of Los Angeles School of Law is receiving $15 million from the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria — what’s thought to be the largest donation ever from a Native American tribe to a law school.

Federal Courthouse Damage

A federal courthouse in Louisiana is among the casualties of Hurricane Laura. The four courtrooms were flooded, and the building will be closed for at least a year.

Judge Facing Ethics Charges for Pandemic Handling

A Cleveland judge is facing ethics charges after holding court hearings and issuing no-show warrants, despite pandemic precautions.

