Legal Lasso: Denver Judge Upholds Camping Ban

LOCAL NEWS

Judge Upholds Camping Ban

A Denver judge upheld the city’s camping ban as constitutional, though the man who raised the challenge said he plans to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

PERA v. PERA

Colorado’s PERA, which administers retirement plans for public employees, is suing a Las Vegas-based entity of the same name, accusing it of violating the Colorado Consumer Protection Act and engaging “in a deceitful marketing campaign.”

Colorado Looks to Other States for Paid Leave Examples

Colorado voters will weigh in on a measure that would create a paid leave program in the state, and other programs around the country are providing some lessons on how to manage it well.

CU Signs Deal With Sports Betting Operator

The University of Colorado is getting in on sports betting with an agreement with Denver-based spots-betting operator PointsBet. PointsBet will have signage at Colorado’s football stadium and basketball arena and ads on radio broadcasts and other media.

Forrest Fenn Dies at 90

An art dealer who gained fame for reportedly hiding a treasure in the Rocky Mountains died at 90. We recently covered how Fenn’s hidden treasure revealed some holes in archaeology laws.

NATIONAL NEWS

DOJ Asks to Represent President in Defamation Lawsuit

The Justice Department is asking to serve as the personal lawyer for President Donald Trump in a defamation case, arguing that it must take over the case because it was filed while Trump was serving in office.

Jones Day Must Face Lawsuit

A Washington, D.C., judge said Jones Day must face a lawsuit brought by former associates who accuse the firm’s parental leave policy of discriminating against fathers, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled last week.

Law Firms Give Election Day Off

Large law firms are giving making Election Day a paid day off, though it’s not clear whether this trend will be a long-term policy or a pandemic pivot.

Kansas City Lawyer Sees Jail Time

A Kansas City attorney will serve a 30-day jail sentence for practicing while his law license was suspended.

