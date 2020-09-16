Legal Lasso: DA Candidate Stayed on the Campaign Trail With a Novel Solution

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

DA Candidate Finds a Creative Solution to Campaign Debt

A district attorney campaign in Colorado’s 18th Judicial District has highlighted an apparent blind spot in Colorado’s campaign finance laws and regulations. Experts say the situation is novel, not nefarious.

Study Suggests Setbacks Shouldn’t be a Setback

A new study suggests that a proposed 2,000-foot setback for oil and gas operations would still leave room for access to roughly 90% of the resources in one of Colorado’s top-producing counties.

Hancock Reveals Budget Proposal

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock shared his 2021 budget proposal, which would cut spending across all city departments in an attempt to lessen the impact of the economic nosedive.

Conservation Groups Sue BLM Over Drilling Plans

Several conservation groups have joined together to file a lawsuit against the Bureau of Land Management over its plan that could open a massive swath of federal land in southwestern Colorado to drilling. (Denver Post)

Broomfield Sued Over Noise Ordinance

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is suing the city and county of Broomfield, saying officials are infringing on the company’s operating rights and are targeting the company with a noise ordinance that would prevent it from operating at night. (Daily Camera)

NATIONAL NEWS

Louisville Settles With Family of Breonna Taylor

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, has agreed to pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor and put in place new police reforms in a settlement in the civil lawsuit over her death.

The Pay Gap Widens

A new report shows the pay gap between male and female law partners is growing because pay for men is growing faster than it is for women.

Subpoenas Issued Over Bolton Book

A federal grand jury has issued criminal subpoenas to the publishing company and the literary agency involved in the book recently published by John Bolton.

Unpaid PACER

A bipartisan bill approved by the House Judiciary Committee would make court record access free through PACER.

