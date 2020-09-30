Legal Lasso: Cory Gardner Meets With Amy Coney Barrett

Each year, we seek out the best attorneys in Colorado, from the Best Arbitrator to the Best

LOCAL NEWS

Gardner Meets With SCOTUS Nominee

Sen. Cory Gardner met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett yesterday and followed up his meeting by saying he’s confident she “is a highly qualified jurist who has thought deeply about the Constitution, the role of precedent in judicial interpretation, and the importance of judges following the law as written rather than legislating from the bench.” (Colorado Springs Gazette)

Judge Rejects Coronavirus Order Exemption

A federal judge rejected a request to exempt a religious organization from Gov. Jared Polis’ public health orders prohibiting large gatherings during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The organization launched its lawsuit ahead of a conference it has planned. (Denver Post)

Voting on the Ballot

One measure on the November would further the national popular vote initiative by asking voters whether to affirm the legislative decision to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact with Proposition 113.

Text Corrections

While voters in New York are struggling to sort out their ballots, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said our state’s voters should be able to fix issues with ballots via text. (Denver Post)

Supreme Court Hears Arguments Regarding ALJ Review

The Colorado Supreme Court is deliberating on a case that could affect thousands of state employees in how administrative law judges review disciplinary appeals.

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump Administration to Appeal Ruling on BLM

The Trump administration will comply with —but is appealing — a federal court ruling that blocks William Perry Pendley from continuing to serve as the temporary head of the Bureau of Land Management.

Judge Presses Flynn Lawyer on Governmental Interactions

The lead lawyer for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn said she briefed President Donald Trump about Flynn’s case, but said she asked him not to pardon Flynn.

Immigration Won’t Implement Visa Fee Rule

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has been blocked from implementing its new visa fee rule, which was to go into effect Oct. 2.

Ohio Lawyer Receives an Uncomfortable Suspension

An Ohio lawyer has received an interim suspension after his latest arrest for allegedly driving while nude.

