Legal Lasso: Cooley Moves to Downtown Denver

LOCAL NEWS

Cooley Moves its Colorado Office

Cooley is moving to Denver. The firm has operated its Colorado office out of Broomfield but will soon have a floor in the 40-story building at 1144 15th Street.

Supreme Court Hears Miranda Case

Among the cases heard by the Colorado Supreme Court last week to start its fall 2020 term was a case that could create a test in Colorado to help determine when police can exercise a public safety exception to Miranda rights.

Colorado Sued Over COVID Orders

Colorado is being sued over its COVID-19 public health orders that limit the size of religious and other gatherings. The lawsuit was filed ahead of a conference the religious-affiliated plaintiff is holding next week. (Denver Post)

Supreme Court Grants Cert to Case Questioning Judge’s Comments

The Colorado Supreme Court announced yesterday that it will hear a case questioning whether a judge’s comments to prospective jurors made it easier for prosecutors to convict the defendant and also whether an unlawful arrest influenced a warrant to search the defendant’s cell phone.

Parolees’ Voter Rights

A 2019 law restored parolees’ voting rights, and now activists are rushing to register the 11,000 potential new voters.

NATIONAL NEWS

Apple, Epic to go to Trial… Eventually

A federal judge presiding over an antitrust case between Apple and online gaming juggernaut Epic Games said the case should go to a trial next July.

D.C. Grants Emergency Bar Exam Waiver

A panel of judges on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency bar exam waiver that will create a path to practice for recent law graduates — though not for people admitted in other jurisdictions or individuals who previously failed a bar exam.

NY AG Recommends an End to Traffic Stops

New York’s attorney general recommended the New York Police Department stop conducting routine traffic stops in order to avoid conflicts that might escalate to violence.

A Ginsburg Artifact Was Sent to Israel

One of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s famous collars will go on display in Israel. She sent the artifact off to the Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv months before her death.

