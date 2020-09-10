Legal Lasso: Colorado’s LLLT Program Stalls Out

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Non-Lawyer Practice Program Stalls

Colorado’s experiment with Limited License Legal Technicians — non-attorney law practitioners — seems to have ended, by all appearances. Meanwhile, other states are still rolling out similar options or sunsetting programs that stalled out.

Nathan Coats Looks Back on a Long Career

And Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Coats still has a few months of work ahead of him on the bench, but we talked with him about his storied career ahead of his retirement.

Lawmakers Sued Over Voter Guide Revisions

A group opposing a Gallagher Amendment repeal is suing state lawmakers who last week made substantial changes to the voter guide’s description of the initiative.

Oil and Gas Commission Seems Supportive of New Setbacks

State oil and gas regulators indicated their support for new rules that would create a 2,000 foot setback for oil and gas operations from homes.

Jared Polis Fills a Hole in the 18th District

Gov. Jared Polis appointed Don Toussaint to an Arapahoe County judgeship, making Toussaint the first Black jurist to sit on the bench in that district since 2012. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump Releases SCOTUS Shortlist

President Donald Trump announced his shortlist of nominees for a Supreme Court seat, should he be given the chance to fill another one. And this list is clearly political, filled with Republican senators who criticized Chief Justice John Roberts, Trump administration lawyers and Trump-appointed federal judges.

AG Speaks Against Bail Reform Law

U.S. Attorney General William Barr blamed New York’s surge in gun violence and murders on the state’s bail reform law.

Attorney Discipline Follows Colorado Lawyer

Georgia recently disbarred Dennis Hartley, a lawyer who had previously been disbarred in Colorado for breaking several ethical rules, including failure to report DUIs. (Bloomberg Law)

Appeals Court Dismisses Brain Injury Lawsuit

A federal appeals court dismissed a lawsuit filed by 50 former pro wrestlers that asserted World Wrestling Entertainment failed to protect them from repeated head injuries, including concussions that led to long-term brain damage.

