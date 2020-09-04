Legal Lasso: Bandimere Sued Over Public Health Protest

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Racetrack Sued Over Rally

Jefferson County Public Health is suing Bandimere Speedway over its “Stop the COVID Chaos” rally, where hundreds of people gathered without masks to protest state public health orders.

Court of Appeals Breaks from Supreme Court Ruling

The Colorado Court of Appeals broke from a Supreme Court decision in creating a carveout in a previous decision and ruling that sex offenders may be sentenced to both prison and probation.

Entrepreneur Settles False Claims Lawsuit

Attorney General Phil Weiser agreed to a $62,500 settlement with a local man who made false claims about his hand sanitizer.

Aurora Considers Campaign Contribution Limits

The Aurora City Council will consider limiting campaign contributions in city elections and giving its metro district residents easier access to local campaign information. (Denver Post)

Some Positive News

This aspiring lawyer is overcoming obstacles — like having a father in prison, experiencing homelessness and missing the end of her senior year of high school — and becoming the first member of her family to head to college.

NATIONAL NEWS

More BigLaw Layoffs

One more law firm announced layoffs, and experts say more are to come. Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom will be laying off just under 4% of its professional staff across the U.S.

Legal Sector Stagnates in August

The latest jobs report shows that legal sector growth has stalled out, with no new jobs being added over the past month.

Portland Protester Killed During Arrest

Federal law enforcement shot and killed a Portland man while trying to arrest him after he admitted to killing a Patriot Prayer supporter last weekend.

Legal Research Merger

Legal research and publishing company Fastcase has acquired the technology and employees of the California legal research platform Judicata and plans to bring its technology to all 50 states.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]