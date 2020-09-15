Legal Lasso: Aurora Temporarily Bans Ketamine Use

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Aurora First Responders Won’t Use Ketamine

Aurora’s City Council temporarily barred Aurora first responders from using ketamine on criminal suspects, and the governing body is still considering whether to outlaw “no-knock” warrants.

Denver Rejects Police Union Contract

The Denver City Council rejected a new contract with the union representing the city’s police force that would have removed paid holidays but guaranteed pay raises in 2022.

Activists Sue Over Election Rules

An activist group has filed a lawsuit against Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Director of Elections Judd Choate, saying requirements for registering issue committees are unconstitutionally vague and arbitrary.

Ethics Complaint Filed Against City Council Member

A Denver police officer filed an ethics complaint against Denver City Council member Candi CdeBaca for her outburst against police — which was caught on an officer’s body camera — during a homeless camp sweep. (Denver Post)

State Supreme Court Upholds Assault Verdicts

The Colorado Supreme Court said it was legal to convict a man for separate assault convictions with “logical inconsistency” in whether the defendant must have been aware of his crime.

NATIONAL NEWS

9th Circuit Says Government Can End Humanitarian Protections for Immigrants

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a preliminary injunction in a case that challenges the Trump administration’s decision to lift humanitarian protections for immigrants from several countries, which now leaves roughly 300,000 people facing deportation.

Virginia Bar Examinee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Virginia held a one-day bar exam last week for examinees who didn’t feel comfortable sitting for the July exam. At least one person who sat for last week’s exam has tested positive for COVID-19.

California’s Bar Exam Could See Changes

A group of 15 law school deans in California are asking the California Supreme Court to change its online October bar exam to an open-book format with no remote proctoring.

States Want ‘Cuties’ Off Netflix

Four attorneys general are weighing in on the controversy regarding Netflix’s “Cuties” with a letter asking the streaming service to remove the movie.

