Legal Lasso: Aurora Protesters Face Felony Charges

LOCAL NEWS

Aurora Protest Organizers Face Felony Charges

Six protesters, and protest organizers, are facing felony charges, including kidnapping. The charges stem from several events, including one where protesters surrounded a police precinct.

Whiting Petroleum Announces Layoffs, Cuts

Denver-based Whiting Petroleum is laying off 16% of its workforce and cutting compensation for its officers.

Oil and Gas Regulators Considers Air Quality Rules

The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission opened a hearing Thursday that could lead to a first-of-its-kind air quality rule for oil and gas operations. (Denver Post)

Appellate Court Says Donations as Sentences are OK — but With Reason

The Colorado Court of Appeals overturned a judge’s ruling in which, as part of a defendant’s criminal sentence in a vehicular homicide case, he was ordered to donate $1 million to the charity of the DA’s choice, without making it clear why.

Hickenlooper’s Fracking Position Still a Question Mark

John Hickenlooper has shifted in tone regarding his position on fracking, but his record and his plans are still a point of controversy in his Senate campaign.

NATIONAL NEWS

A Republican Justice Sides With Democratic Judge in Election Decision

The chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court is condemning a GOP statement that accuses a Democratic judge of colluding with the Ohio Democratic Party in a ballot drop box decision. She described the statement as attacking the idea of judicial independence.

Technical Problems Ahead of October Bar Exam

State bar examiners are running into technical problems with mock exams that are being submitted as preparation for October’s online bar exams.

Eric Trump Seeks to Delay New York Investigation

Eric Trump is asking to delay an investigation by the New York attorney general until after the election, saying his travel schedule would make it too difficult to cooperate before then.

Diversity on Corporate Boards

Many companies are focusing their diversity initiatives on adding Black board members, but Latino Corporate Board Members Association is pointing out that they are even less represented in those roles.

