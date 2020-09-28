Legal Lasso: Amy Coney Barrett Nominated for Supreme Court

Law Week Colorado is now on Google News. Follow us to get our law and legal business news with the rest of your daily news.

LOCAL NEWS

Activists Say Mayor ‘Bullied’ Them Over Police Lawsuit

Activists and Aurora City Council members involved in a lawsuit against the Aurora police over the death of Elijah McClain say Mayor Mike Coffman asked them to take their names off the lawsuit. Some City Council members say they’re concerned Coffman gave the impression he was acting in his official capacity.

Judge Says BLM Director Needs Senate Confirmation

A federal judge has blocked William Perry Pendley from continuing to serve as the head of the Bureau of Land Management. The judge found that Pendley has served unlawfully for 424 days without Senate confirmation.

Amazon Builds Real Estate Kickback Lawsuit

Amazon is building its lawsuit against two former employees and a local real estate firm. In its latest filing, Amazon details a property sale and an alleged kickback scheme. It also says an Arvada attorney who previously admitted to professional misconduct helped facilitate the scheme.

A Colorado Impact of the Supreme Court Nomination

Advocates for abortion rights are keeping a close eye on the U.S. Supreme Court nomination, since Colorado law doesn’t specifically restrict or allow abortion, and revisiting Roe v. Wade would likely affect that. (Denver Post)

Parker Woman Arrested in Relation to QAnon Plot

A Parker woman accused of plotting with QAnon supporters to have her son kidnapped from foster care pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping.

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump Hasn’t Paid His Taxes

The New York Times reports that two decades worth of President Donald Trump’s tax documents show he has paid just $750 in taxes during his campaign year and his first year in the White House and has paid no income taxes in 10 of the 15 years prior to that. (New York Times)

It’s Official

If you haven’t already heard, Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

DA Drops Charges for Journalist Covering Protest Arrests

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will not pursue charges against a reporter who was accused of interfering with an arrest during a September protest. (New York Times)

Private Equity Firm Purchases Legal Practice Management Platform

A private equity firm has acquired Rocket Matter, a practice management platform that has been in operation for more than a decade ago.

