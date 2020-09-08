Financial resources aren’t the only factor in determining whether people seek out a lawyer for their justice problems, and people who have the ability to pay for a lawyer don’t always hire one.

The Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System aims to find out why that is with its recently launched U.S. Justice Needs survey to paint a picture of issues people encounter in their everyday lives and how they typically go about solving them.

Logan Cornett, IAALS’ director of research, said the survey is intentionally structured to ask respondents broadly about issues they encounter rather than specifically framing the questions as legal problems.

IAALS senior director Brittany Kauffman added the survey seeks to get information about choices people tend to make when trying to resolve their issues, such as whether they use attorneys or the legal system and why they make those choices.

“The goal is that by understanding the paths that people have taken to address their legal needs, we can then move into figuring out, what can we do in terms of the system and target our reform efforts to make a difference in their paths” and better match up resolution options with the ways people actually approach resolving their problems, she said.

“We often are trying to figure out where to target our efforts without complete knowledge,” she said. “The goal of the project to take an evidence-based approach to reform and use the resulting data to hone in on” the most common legal needs and people’s barriers and successes in resolving their needs.

Kauffman said the survey asks about problems in a number of themes, though respondents don’t see the lists broken down into categories on the survey. Some themes include housing, neighbors, crime, policing, work and employment, finances, public benefits and consumer issues.

