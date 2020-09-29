CU Law Hosts Virtual Alumni Awards Program

The University of Colorado Law School on Sept. 23 held its 39th Alumni Awards Banquet online to recognize outstanding graduates and members of the law school community.

The event was originally scheduled to be held in March but was postponed due to the pandemic. More than 100 attendees joined the Zoom gathering, and participants were able to talk to and see one another during the opening social reception, creating a Hollywood Squares-like display featuring many of Colorado’s legal luminaries. “There are a daunting number of rectangles!” said one attendee.

“The virtual Emmys have nothing on us,” quipped CU Law Dean James Anaya during his opening remarks.

“This evening is very different from the one we’d planned for last spring in so many ways,” Anaya said. “But the most striking difference is not so much in how we are meeting but who we are missing.”

“Over the last year, we’ve lost members of our community,” Anaya said, including former CU Law professor and D.C. Circuit Judge Stephen Williams, who died Aug. 7, and Boulder attorney W. Harold “Sonny” Flowers, Jr., who passed away Jul. 29.

Flowers was honored with the Distinguished Achievement Award for Solo/Small Firm Practitioner at the event. Friends and colleagues praised Flowers, who was a litigator and served as president of the Sam Cary Bar Association, Colorado Trial Lawyers Association and the Boulder County Bar Association, for his commitment to clients and to increasing diversity in the profession.

“He was passionate about diversity and equality, and that was a lifelong passion for Sonny,” said Bob Grant, a longtime friend and business partner who accepted the award on behalf of Flowers.

