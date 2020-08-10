Lewis Bess Williams & Weese is now Williams Weese Pepple & Ferguson

The law firm Lewis Bess Williams & Weese has changed its name to Williams Weese Pepple & Ferguson, the firm announced Aug. 3. The new name reflects its current makeup of lawyers, according to a press release, but, it said, the firm’s mission remains focused on client relationships and applying its expertise to solve problems and deliver superior results.

Williams Weese Pepple & Ferguson was founded in Denver in the 1970s, and its name evolved over the past 40 years. The firm’s new name includes two female shareholders, Bronwyn Pepple and Janette Ferguson.

“Renaming the firm is an opportunity to sync our name with our outstanding lawyers and the future of the firm,” said co-managing director Taylor Dix.

Williams Weese Pepple & Ferguson is a full-service law firm with practice groups in energy, natural resources, environment, oil and gas, federal lands, ski resorts, labor and employment, data privacy, technology transactions, intellectual property, private wealth and estate planning, real estate, commercial and regulatory litigation, and corporate counseling and transactions.

“We changed our name, but we are not changing our dedication to our clients or our commitment to outstanding legal services,” said Pepple. “Our clients have grown accustomed to a high level of service and we will continue to exceed their expectations.”