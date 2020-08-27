The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated some industries, but leaders of two legal tech startups say the slowdowns in business have presented the chance to double down on product development.

The contract review platform TermScout has already participated two high-profile startup accelerators since the company’s formation in 2018, the LexisNexis Legal Tech Accelerator and Techstars Boulder. Founder Otto Hanson said TermScout raised about $1.25 million in Series C financing after Techstars.

“That was a phenomenal acceleration to our business,” he said.

Hanson said the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down TermScout’s talks in client development because possible clients have suddenly faced more immediate concerns, but the company has used the time to focus on building its platform. He said he’s optimistic the company’s product development efforts right now will make a difference in helping TermScout stand out in the market.

The platform TermScout plans to launch in November will focus on business-to-business software companies and allow users to compare contract terms and conditions across those companies. Hanson likened the concept to Healthgrades, which he called the “Yelp for doctors.”

“You could think of it like Healthgrades … where Healthgrades is the neutral, independent third-party arbiter of health services.”

He acknowledged the subjectivity defining contract terms’ favorability to customers presents an inherent challenge to the information TermScout aims to provide. Hanson said TermScout measures about 600 data points, such as whether a contract promises protection for confidential information, in every contract it reviews and assigns positive or negative values to the possible answers, which are each separate data points.

Whether a data point has a positive or negative value has been determined with the help of expertise from attorneys and the published guidelines for fair commercial agreements from the International Association for Commercial Contract Managers, Hanson said.

