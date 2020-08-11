Legal Lasso: Polis Extends an Eviction Order

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Polis Extends Eviction Order

Gov. Jared Polis extended an executive order that that gives tenants another 30 days of eviction protection. The order says landlords must give tenants 30 days’ notice before pursuing evictions, and it gives a little more protection in a possible incoming wave of evictions.

10th Circuit Rules on Sex-Plus-Age

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in late July ruled that Title VII prohibits “sex-plus-age” discrimination, making it the first circuit court to address the issue and one of the first to apply the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Bostock v. Clayton County.

Colorado Begins Redistricting Process

Colorado is taking the first steps in its once-a-decade redistricting as it prepares to gain a congressional seat — even though census results are now in question.

Executive Tips Off Amazon to Kickback Scheme

Amazon said in an updated version of a lawsuit that the former COO of Northstar Commercial Partners, the commercial real estate firm embroiled in the suit, provided Amazon with information about an alleged kickback scheme.

Tracking Coronavirus Relief

A Treasury Department report showed some states and localities have been slow to use the coronavirus aid Congress provided. In Colorado, officials say every dime is accounted for, though the process for official approval might be slowing things down.

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge Says Ride-Share Workers are Employees

A California judge has ordered Uber and Lyft to reclassify their workers as employees with benefits, rather than independent contractors.

Snell & Wilmer Said to be Conducting ‘Stealth Layoffs’

Rumor has it that Snell & Wilmer is laying off associates in some of its offices, despite saying they were let go for performance reasons.

Judge’s Communications Casts Doubts Over Verdict

A guilty verdict will be vacated because it the federal judge who oversaw the case had been sanctioned for having unrelated but outside-the-courtroom communications with members of the U.S. attorney’s office where he once worked.

Coronavirus Raises Courthouse Concerns

A Pennsylvania attorney is temporarily banned from a courthouse after showing up to court after being exposed to coronavirus.

