Legal Lasso: Oil and Gas Rulemaking Heats Up

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Oil and Gas Industry Now Fights for Local Control

As the state begins its rulemaking process to set new oil and gas regulations, the industry is adopting the position that it has fought against until this point — that the decisions should be made at the local level.

CU Stands by John Eastman Appointment

The University of Colorado Boulder is facing criticism for the appointment of John Eastman as visiting scholar after Eastman published an op-ed in Newsweek that fueled “birther” theories about Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris. (Denver Post)

Players Club Dancers Get a Little Closer

In the face of a lawsuit from the owners of Players Club, the state Department of Public Health conceded that exotic dancers no longer need to stay 25 feet from patrons, as long as other precautions are followed.

Denver Will Prosecute Protestors Who Caused Destruction

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said yesterday her office will prosecute all cases against people who caused property damage over the weekend during destructive protests, and a legal expert says those prosecuted might have to pay restitution for the damage.

Aurora Reconsiders Police Lobbying

The Aurora City Council is considering a proposal that would prohibit its police and fire departments from participating in professional organizations involved in lobbying.

NATIONAL NEWS

Federal Executions In Question

One of the death row inmates recently executed by the federal government may have suffered “extreme pain” according to a lawsuit filed by lawyers representing another inmate facing execution.

Immigrant Detention Center Guards Accused of Pattern of Sexual Abuse

A complaint filed by an immigrant advocacy group in Texas claims guards at an El Paso immigrant detention center sexually assaulted and harassed inmates in a “pattern and practice” of abuse.

Prosecutors Go After Bannon Nonprofit

Federal prosecutors are going after a nonprofit started by Steve Bannon in 2017 that serves as a platform for his films and podcasts.

BigLaw Firm Reverses Austerity Measures

At least one law firm that announced salary cuts and furloughs in response to the coronavirus downturn is now reversing course.

Florida Judge Says School Rule is Unconstitutional

A Florida judge ruled against a state order requiring schools to open by the end of August, calling parts of it “unconstitutional.”

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]