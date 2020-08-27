Legal Lasso: Judge Delivers First Revenge Porn Verdict

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Judge Issues Revenge Porn Verdict

A Denver judge earlier this month issued a ruling in what is believed to be the first verdict under Colorado’s civil revenge porn statute.

Masks in Question

Colorado House Minority Leader Patrick Neville is suing Gov. Jared Polis over the statewide mask order, calling it unconstitutional. (Denver Post)

Task Force Takes on Evictions

Gov. Jared Polis announced yesterday the launch of a new task force to deal with the realities of pandemic-created homelessness and evictions.

Tech Center Business Misses Rent Payments

A Tech Center office building owner is suing a travel agency tenant over unpaid rent, saying the company owes over $31,000.

Protestor Charged With Felonies

Denver DA Beth McCann is, so far, following through on a promise to hold protestors accountable for last weekend’s destruction. A 22-year-old has been charged with four felonies for throwing fireworks at police, injuring one.

NATIONAL NEWS

Ethics Issues at the RNC

The Republican National Convention has had a string of potential Hatch Act violations this week, including an endorsement from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, holding events at the White House and President Donald Trump conducting official business during convention programming.

No Qualified Immunity for Harassment

It’s surprising this needed to be decided in the first place, but a federal appeals court ruled that a judge does not have qualified immunity for allegedly coercing a probation officer into sexual relations.

Court Must Go On

Judges around the country are trying some unconventional methods of getting court back in session — like using smoke machines to test airflow or holding court en plein air.

Yale Law Professor Suspended for Inappropriate Behavior

“Celebrity law professor” Jed Rubenfeld has been suspended from Yale Law School for two years based on allegations of harassment and inappropriate behavior involving students.

Florida Reschedules its Bar Exam

It’s official: Florida is holding its bar exam online on Oct. 13. And our reporter breaks down what other states have done with their bar exams and how technology plays a role.

