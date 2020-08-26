Legal Lasso: In-Person Bar Exams Still Popular With Examiners

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

States Opt for In-Person Bar Exams

Despite coronavirus concerns, many states are opting for traditional in-person bar exams for September and October, rather than remote exams, which have been disrupted by technical issues so far.

ACLU Reaches Tentative Agreement With Prison Officials

Colorado prison officials have reached a settlement in lawsuit claiming it didn’t put in place adequate measures to protect vulnerable inmates from COVID-19.

CU Anschutz Accused of Violating Animal Laws

A group of physicians have filed a complaint alleging the CU Anschutz Medical Campus violated parts of the Animal Welfare Act by teaching students surgical procedures using live pigs.

RTD Contractor Increases Demand Ahead of Trial

An RTD contractor increased the amount of money it’s seeking in a lawsuit against the transit agency over safety regulations and lost revenue.

CU Students Look to Remove Police

Colorado cities that saw efforts to divest their police forces failed to do so, but some students at CU are pushing for the university to remove its campus police and security presence.

NATIONAL NEWS

Haynes and Boone’s Big Get

Haynes and Boone hired Joseph Matal, former USPTO acting director and one of the principal drafters of the America Invents Act, in its Washington, D.C. office.

Holland & Knight Partly Restores Employee Salaries

Holland & Knight is among the BigLaw firms beginning to undo its austerity measures for employees. The firm has restored 30% to 50% of the original cuts made in June and is evaluating further steps.

Alaska AG Resigns

Alaska’s attorney general resigned after news broke about his long-term habit of sending inappropriate personal text messages to a junior state employee.

ICE’s Top Lawyer Takes Leadership Position

Tony Pham, ICE’s former top legal advisor, will serve as acting director for the agency, replacing the former acting director, Matthew Albence, who had been in the position since last July.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]