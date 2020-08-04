Legal Lasso: Immigrants Fear Another DACA Recission Attempt Coming

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Activists Fear Another DACA Rescission Coming

Attorneys with immigration organizations fear the Department of Homeland Defense’s recent decision regarding its handling of DACA applications suggest it’s setting itself up to rescind the program again, despite a recent Supreme Court ruling.

Aurora Looks to Charge Protesters

Aurora city officials are considering charging up to $1,000 for permits to protest at the municipal center. They cited concerns about violence after a driver sped through a recent protest and a member of the crowd shot at the vehicle, hitting several people.

Police Apologize for Mistaken Detainment

Aurora police apologized for mistaking a car for a motorcycle reported stolen and detaining a group of Black girls — ranging in age from 6 to 17.

Mesa County Clerk Recall Fails

Activists failed to gather enough signatures to recall a county clerk who forgot about roughly 500 ballots in the 2019 election.

La Plata County Seeks to Recover Attorney Fees From the State

La Plata County is attempting to recover $337,000 in attorney fees as part of a legal battle with the state of Colorado over the county’s responsibility to contain potential pollution from a landfill.

NATIONAL NEWS

Prosecutor Cites Probe of Trump’s Business in Seeking Tax Returns

A New York City prosecutor fighting to get President Donald Trump’s tax returns told a judge Monday he was justified in demanding them because of public reports of “extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.”

Tight Deadline Might Stall TikTok Acquisition

Should Microsoft pursue an acquisition of Chinese company TikTok, it would face several hurdles before President Donald Trump’s September deadline.

ABA Approves Law School Coronavirus Measures

The ABA House of Delegates approved several law school policies — like implementing remote learning and provisional program approval — saying law schools should have the flexibility to respond to “extraordinary circumstances.”

Senate Republicans Split on Whether to Fill a Supreme Court Seat

At least some Senate Republicans seem undecided on whether they would attempt to fill a Supreme Court seat ahead of the 2020 election, should a seat open up.

