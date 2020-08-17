Legal Lasso: GCs Discuss D&I

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

General Counsel Attorneys Discuss Inclusiveness

General counsel attorneys said the recent heightened focus on race and racism have made them rethink some of their organizations’ policies and D&I policies.

White House to Withdraw BLM Nomination

The White House will withdraw its nomination of former Colorado attorney William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management.

Denver to Consider Peace Force Ballot Measure

The Denver City Council tonight will discuss a bill that would let voters have the final say on whether the city should replace its police force with a “peace force.”

The Wins and Losses of Taking Court Online

Attorneys talked about the good parts and bad parts of courts going online during coronavirus. For instance, the courts are more accessible online, and there’s no need for litigants or attorneys to show up for short court appearances, but cross-examination is difficult, and interruptions are frequent. (Denver Post)

Englewood Settles Case Over the F-Bomb

Englewood agreed to pay out $300,000 to a man who was arrested for shouting profanities in protest of the police outside the Englewood Civic Center.

NATIONAL NEWS

9th Circuit Overturns High-Capacity Magazine Ban

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that California’s ban on high-capacity magazines violates the Second Amendment — but it’s not yet clear whether California’s attorney general will try to take that ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

NCBE President Discusses Bar Exams

The president and CEO of the National Conference of Bar Examiners said jurisdictions get an “A for effort” in administering the bar exam during the pandemic and said she has high expectations of a smooth October bar exam. (Law.com)

Florida Reschedules Bar Exam Again

Meanwhile, Florida’s online bar exam, which was set for this month, will be rescheduled for October due to technical problems.

Your Home Might Not be as Private as You Think

The Association of Professional Responsibility Lawyers held an online panel over the weekend where they reminded lawyers to be leery of smart speakers that might be listening to confidential conversations at home.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]