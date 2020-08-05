Legal Lasso: Former Bronco Asks to Delay Lawsuit

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Former Bronco Asks to Delay Lawsuit Related to Attempted Murder Charges

A former Denver Broncos player facing attempted murder charges recently asked a Colorado court to delay a civil lawsuit until his criminal trial concludes, arguing that if the two cases proceed at the same time, each could encroach on his rights in the other.

James Eklund Launches New Firm

James Eklund, who played a key role in Colorado’s statewide water plan, is starting his own firm, Eklund Hanlon, focused on environmental, public policy, regulatory and legislative matters.

Colorado’s Public Health Order Enforcement

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has sent 34 cease-and-desist letters enforcing public health orders. The most recent letters were for a music venue and a horse racing facility.

Doug Bruce is Suing Denver

TABOR founder Doug Bruce is suing the City and County of Denver for seizing and selling two pieces of allegedly blighted property on which he held the first deed of trust.

Police Chief Responds to Detainment of Young Girls

On her first official day on the job, Aurora’s new police chief said “it was done wrong,” regarding the detainment of several girls who were in a car that police had incorrectly flagged as stolen. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

Tik-Tok Faces Class Action

Families of minors are filing a class-action lawsuit against Tik-Tok, alleging the company has stolen users’ data, including their facial characteristics, location and contacts.

NCAA Loses Bid to Suspend Athlete Pay Ruling

The NCAA failed in a motion asking the Ninth Circuit to suspend its ruling striking down caps on education-related compensation for college athletes.

ABA Passes Resolution on Qualified Immunity

The ABA passed a resolution calling for curtailing of the qualified immunity doctrine, which blocks civil lawsuits for police officers, among other government workers acting in their official capacity.

Prosecutor’s Husband Faces Charges for Waving Gun at Protesters

The husband of the Los Angeles District Attorney is facing charges for waving a gun at protesters near his home in March.

