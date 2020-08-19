Legal Lasso: Former ACC Board Member Sues Organization for Defamation

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Former ACC Member Files Defamation Suit

A former board member of the Colorado chapter of the Association of Corporate Council is suing the organization for defamation. He says the board and its members labeled him as a “sexual predator.”

Denver Attorneys Help in COVID-19 Vaccine Race

A team of Dentons attorneys, many based in Denver, helped GlaxoSmithKline secure a contract to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Landmark Fight Goes to the City Council

The two sides fighting over whether a condo complex should be labeled a city landmark appeared before the Denver City Council this week to make their case.

Woman Prosecuted for Illegal Voting

Illegal voting doesn’t happen much, but a woman has been prosecuted twice for illegally voting in Pitkin County. Her first case was tossed out, and she’s currently fighting her second.

Red Rocks Gets a Moment at the DNC

Colorado’s roll call vote was cast in favor of Joe Biden last night by Howard Chou, an immigrant and first vice chair of the Colorado Democratic Party.

NATIONAL NEWS

Kamala Harris’s Husband Steps Away from BigLaw Practice

Kamala Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhoff, is taking a leave of absence from DLA Piper, where he is a partner in the Los Angeles office.

States Consider Purdue Settlement

States are working out how to split up the $10 billion they could receive in a settlement with Purdue Pharma bankruptcy through the lawsuit over the company’s involvement in the opioid crisis.

Postmaster General Changes Course on Mail Plans

The postmaster general backed down on planned changes to the Postal Service, but some potentially irreversible changes have already happened.

‘Lottery Lawyer’ Charged

A New York attorney who described himself as the “Lottery Lawyer” has been charged with swindling millions of dollars from jackpot winners.

