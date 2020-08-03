Legal Lasso: Federal Judge Calls for More Privacy Protections

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

El Paso County Closes Courts

The El Paso County Courthouse will have “essential functions only” after finding a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Supreme Court Will Hear Fourth Amendment Case

The Colorado Supreme Court said last week that it would take up a case questioning whether police violated the Fourth Amendment by conducting long-term video surveillance without a warrant.

Family Spat Could Split Cheese Company

Two minority owners of a family-owned, Denver-based cheesemaker are suing their billionaire family members, challenging the company’s management practices.

Former SBA Director Faces Conflict of Interest Charges

A former district director of the Colorado office of the Small Business Administration is accused of violating conflict of interest rules by trying to use his work connections to help a friend with a loan that was guaranteed by the federal agency. (Denver Post)

10th Circuit Rules on Deportation Case

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a Colorado man cannot be deported based on a drug conviction. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge Speaks Out About Son’s Murder

The judge whose son was killed during an attack at her home issued her first statement since the crime, calling for more privacy protections for federal judges.

Boston Marathon Bomber Wins Death Penalty Appeal

A federal appeals court has overturned a death penalty decision for the Boston Marathon bomber. The case will go back to a lower court to revisit the question of whether to impose the death penalty.

Federal Judges Free to Join Partisan Legal Organizations

A committee of the U.S. Judicial Conference has reversed course on a proposed ethics opinion that told federal judges not to be members of the conservative Federalist Society and the liberal American Constitution Society.

Law Jobs Drop

A legal industry analysis found that law jobs dropped by 15% over the past six months. (Bloomberg Law)

Supreme Court Says Trump Can Build Border Wall

The U.S. Supreme Court gave a one-sentence order on Friday, delivering its 5-4 decision not to block President Donald Trump from spending military funds on the border wall as litigation continues.

