Legal Lasso: Federal Courthouse Scare Triggers Fire Department Response

LOCAL NEWS

White Substance Found at Federal Courthouse

The Denver Fire Department said a powdery white substance found at a federal courthouse yesterday wasn’t dangerous, but the FBI is investigating further.

Law Firm Partner Sells Cheesman Park Mansion

The founder of law firm Hill & Robbins retired from his business and is selling his Cheesman Park home, which is listed at $3.5 million.

Murder Conviction Upheld on Remand

A Boulder district judge upheld a 2012 jury’s verdict for a man found guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting of Boulder city official Marty Grisham in 1994.

The State Ballot is Set

Eleven ballot measures will go to Colorado voters in November. The list is here.

State Offers Coronavirus Relief

Gov. Jared Polis said earlier this week that the state will operate a grant fund to give relief to small businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

NATIONAL NEWS

Florida Supreme Court Appointee Falls Short

Florida’s Supreme Court ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he appointed a judge to the high court that did not meet requirements, such as being admitted to the bar for 10 years.

4th Circuit Rules on Transgender Bathroom Dispute

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Virginia’s transgender bathroom ban is unconstitutional, following other recent Title IX decisions that protect against transgender discrimination.

BigLaw Firm Reinstates Bonuses

Another BigLaw firm joined the ranks of firms rolling back coronavirus austerity measures: Husch Blackwell handed out associate bonuses that had been deferred.

Business Told to Slow Down on PPP Forgiveness

Small businesses are being told to wait before applying for PPP loan forgiveness, in order to give Congress time to answer questions and ease the forgiveness process.

Teen Faces Six Charges for Protest Shootings

The Illinois teenager who killed two protesters and wounded a third during a demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin, earlier this week was charged with six criminal counts, including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

