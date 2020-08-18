Legal Lasso: Denver Votes Down ‘Peace Force’ Proposal

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Denver City Council Stops ‘Peace Force’ Proposal

The Denver City Council voted down a bill that would have put the question to voters whether to replace the city’s police force with a “peace force.”

Aurora Bans Police Chokeholds

Meanwhile in Aurora, the City Council unanimously voted to ban police from using chokeholds and carotid holds during arrests.

Garfield County Leads in Resisting Oil and Gas Regulation

Garfield County has taken the lead in arranging a Western and Rural Local Government Coalition, represented by Davis Graham & Stubbs, to challenge new oil and gas regulations.

Details on Two Northstar Defendants

Two defendants listed in Amazon’s lawsuit against a Denver real estate firm are two brothers who served as groomsmen for the embattled company’s CEO.

Turnover on AQCC

Gov. Jared Polis has not reappointed some outspoken environmental advocates on the state’s Air Quality Control Commission.

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate Committee Details Russia’s Campaign Influence

The Senate Intelligence Committee this morning released a 1,000-page report detailing Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 election and that some Trump campaign advisors were open to the help. (New York Times)

Boston Bar Association Weighs in on Tsarnaev Case

The Boston Bar Association is urging Attorney General William Barr not to pursue the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Utah Approves Non-lawyer Law Firm Ownership

Utah adopted legal profession reforms that will allow non-lawyers to own or invest in law firms and permit legal services providers.

About the Online Bar Exams

Every state that has held an online bar exam since July has had technical problems, and many concerns still exist, ranging from privacy to health accommodations.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]