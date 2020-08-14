Legal Lasso: Denver City Council Will Consider Policing Change

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Denver City Council to Consider Major Policing Change

A bill introduced in Denver’s City Council would create a Department of Peace Services in the city to focus on “the maintenance of public safety for all individuals by proactive means” in response to calls from protesters to change policing.

Broomfield Takes Action on Evictions

Broomfield passed an emergency ordinance that temporarily prohibits fees or penalties for late rent payments for COVID-19 impacted tenants.

Secretary of State Discusses Mail Voting

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold responded to President Donald Trump’s comments regarding funding the U.S. Postal Service and discussed how Colorado’s mail voting system will work even in the face of a slowdown of mail services.

Aurora Announces Elijah McClain Investigation Team

Aurora announced yesterday that there will be a team of three — including a doctor and former police officer — investigating the events leading to Elijah McClain’s death last year.

A Growing Number of People Call for Ban on Ketamine

And people who have been subdued with ketamine, similar to Elijah McClain, are joining in calls to stop emergency personnel from using it on people during conflicts with police.

NATIONAL NEWS

Georgia’s Coronavirus Infighting Deescalates

Georgia’s governor is withdrawing a lawsuit against Atlanta’s mayor to block the city’s coronavirus restrictions.

Appeals Court Said Amazon Can be Liable for Vendors’ Products

A California appeals court ruled that Amazon can be held strictly liable for injuries caused by defective products sold by third-party vendors through its website.

Online Bar Exam Will Have Limited Reciprocity

The October online bar exam will not offer a portable score because it’s shorter than the Uniform Bar Exam, but some states are offering reciprocity agreements.

Partners Take on More Work With Shrinking Demand

A new report shows that law firm partners have taken on a greater share of the work — and average billed rates grew — as demand for legal services dropped.

