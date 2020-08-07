Legal Lasso: Broncos Ownership Trial Delayed

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Broncos Ownership Trial Delayed

The coronavirus has caused a delay in the Bowlen family’s dispute over ownership of the Denver Broncos. A trial, originally scheduled for Sept. 1, will now take place early next year.

Lawyer Says Police Violated Use-of-Force Agreement

A lawyer is suing the city of Denver, saying the Denver Police Department violated a use-of-force agreement twice in July by not wearing body cameras and using “less-lethal” force, such as pepper spray, against protesters.

Murder Trial Opens With Debate Over Death

A murder trial for a Denver architect accused of killing his girlfriend opened with prosecutors and defense attorneys arguing over whether the death was a suicide. (Denver Post)

10th Circuit Overturns Fraud Verdict

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a $43 million jury verdict against Colorado aviation company Jeppesen Sanderson.

Colorado Fights Unemployment Fraud

The state is increasing its efforts to reduce fraudulent unemployment claims and says it stops about 30-50% “at the door.”

NATIONAL NEWS

New York AG Sues the NRA

The New York Attorney General is seeking to have the NRA dissolved, citing corruption and misspending as well as greed and corruption among its executives. (New York Times)

Congress May Sue to Enforce Subpoenas

A federal appellate court said in an en banc opinion that Congress may sue White House officials in order to enforce subpoenas. The decision will likely go to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Michael Cohen Has a New Job Offer

President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen might not be a lawyer once he gets out of prison, but he does have a job lined up as a political consultant for an unidentified political action committee.

SCOTUS Approval

According to a new Gallup poll, the U.S. Supreme Court has the highest approval rating in more than a decade.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]