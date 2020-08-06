Legal Lasso: Boulder Hires Private a Law Firm in Ballot Fight

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Boulder Hires Private Law Firm in Ballot Fight

Boulder has hired private law firm Recht Kornfeld to help fend off a lawsuit filed by the Bedrooms Are For People ballot measure campaign, which claims the ballot failed to make the ballot after city officials gave organizers incorrect information. (Daily Camera)

On Legal Deserts

A new report from the ABA details the problem of “legal deserts” across the country — nearly every state has large swaths of land with no lawyers to represent people in regular legal matters, like criminal defense or divorce. And we’ve covered the topic in the past with a focus on Colorado.

Public Defender Wants to Process of Arrests

According to a study from the Municipal Public Defender, Denver taxpayers spend a lot of money on the revolving door in the criminal justice system, where police arrest homeless individuals only for the majority of their cases to be dismissed.

Gold King Mine Settlement

The U.S. government earlier this week settled a lawsuit brought by Utah that blamed it for sending waste from the Gold King Mine to several states downstream.

Police Implicit Biases

Aurora’s new police chief discussed the latest headline-grabbing incident and said she wants officers to consider their implicit biases while making arrests.

NATIONAL NEWS

Prosecuting a President

Joe Biden said that if he were to win be elected, he wouldn’t stand in the way of prosecuting President Donald Trump, if the Department of Justice were to decide to do so.

Federal Agents at Work in Chicago

The federal “Operation Legend” has resulted in a rise in gun prosecutions in Chicago — more have been filed than any other type of crime over the past two weeks.

Federal Circuit Affirms PACER Ruling

The Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling finding that the government can use PACER revenues to pay for operating the record system but not unrelated tech projects.

SCOTUS Rules on Coronavirus Measures

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a split decision that lifted an injunction requiring the sheriff of Orange County, California, to implement COVID-19 safety measures at the jail.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]