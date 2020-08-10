Legal Lasso: Attorneys Say More Eviction Assistance is Needed

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Help Wanted

As eviction assistance runs out, attorneys who provide legal assistance say more help is needed to ward off what might be a coming wave.

The Demographics of Police Force

According to data from the Denver and Aurora police departments, force is used against black suspects at a rate that is far out of proportion with the population.

Polis Funds Positions With Outside Money

Gov. Jared Polis is funding top policy positions with money from outside donors — which now raises questions of whether he’s meeting the appropriate levels of transparency and oversight.

Colorado Man Sentenced for Threatening a State Official

A Colorado man has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for threatening to kill a New Mexico state official and an attorney with a law firm in connection with a fraud case.

DA to Investigate Police in Traffic Stop

Eighteenth Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler said Friday he would investigate the police who handcuffed a group of girls who were in a car misidentified as stolen.

NATIONAL NEWS

TikTok To Sue Trump

TikTok is preparing to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration as early as tomorrow in a challenge to the executive order banning it from the U.S.

Texas Welcomes the NRA

The New York Attorney General wants to dissolve the NRA — so the Texas AG is extending an invitation for the organization to move to his state.

Bar Exam Raises Concerns From Test-Takers

Test-takers of the July bar exam have expressed safety and health concerns regarding how the exam was administered in 24 states. And some are saying they fear retaliation for criticism.

Legal Industry Sees Small Rebound

The legal industry regained 1,900 jobs in July, after losing 68,000 jobs in April.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]