Legal Lasso: Activists and Attorneys Still Want Justice for Elijah McClain

LOCAL NEWS

One Year Later

One year after the death of Elijah McClain, activists are looking for action, not more dialogue, to bring resolution.

Denver-born Billionaire Under Investigation

Denver-born billionaire and philanthropist Robert Smith is under criminal investigation for potential tax crimes. The investigation is centered around the question of whether Smith owed taxes on about $200 million worth of assets that moved through the Caribbean. (Denver Post)

Federal Judges Speak Against Police Immunity

Two federal appeals judges are calling out colleagues who declined to review a decision to grant immunity to police who shot an unarmed motorist. (Colorado Politics)

Colorado Oil and Gas Regulations in Question

As Colorado’s new oil and gas regulatory body is discussing its “mission change,” two Colorado counties are questioning the state’s authority to establish minimum standards. (Denver Post)

A Denver Nightclub is in a Legal Dispute With the Landlord

The owner of a Denver nightclub is suing the club’s landlord, claiming he was misled into believing it was a “turnkey” property.

NATIONAL NEWS

Utah Tests Non-Lawyer Practice Rules

Utah is already getting down to work with its new rules that allow non-lawyers, or even apps, to do some of the work of an attorney.

Judge Halts Mail-in Voting Challenge

A Pennsylvania judge stopped a Trump administration lawsuit challenging the state’s mail-in voting system.

Lawyer Accused of Stealing Client’s Settlement

A disbarred Pennsylvania attorney faces felony theft charges after prosecutors accused him of taking more than half of a client’s settlement in a case.

Golden State Killer Sentenced

The Golden State Killer has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

