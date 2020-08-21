Legal Lasso: 73 Uses of Colorado’s Red Flag Law So Far

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

73 Uses of Red Flag Law So Far

Uses of Colorado’s law for extreme risk protection orders, allowing judges to order firearms temporarily taken away from people deemed an emergency risk to themselves or others, have been concentrated in Denver, El Paso and Jefferson Counties since the law went into effect in January.

Adams County Coroner on Elijah McClain’s Cause of Death

Adams County’s coroner ruled Elijah McClain’s death “undetermined” before reviewing a full body of evidence surrounding the confrontation between him and Aurora police. A new report has found Aurora police investigators met with the coroner while the investigation was ongoing, and some were present at the autopsy.

Modified Extension to Last Call Order Expected

Sources have told Colorado Politics they expect Gov. Jared Polis to extend an order bumping up last call at bars and restaurants, but this time ordering them to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m., as under the current order.

Colorado Resident No Stranger to DNC Participation

The Colorado Sun talked with Greeley resident Polly Baca, who just participated in her 15th Democratic National Convention. Baca was also one plaintiff in Colorado’s “faithless electors” case, which the U.S. Supreme Court decided in July.

Federal Program Provides Temporary Meal Relief

A temporary program allows families whose children receive free or reduced-price lunch to apply for reimbursement for meals normally received at school their children missed while campuses have been closed. More than 1,800 of Colorado’s schools participate in the National School Lunch Program.

NATIONAL NEWS

An 11th-Hour Reprieve

A Thursday ruling from an appeals court has allowed Uber and Lyft to keep operating in California while the companies challenge a previous court order finding they violated California’s AB5 employment law and must classify their drivers as employees, instead of independent contractors.

Secret Footage Unusable in Kraft Case

A Florida appellate court on Wednesday ruled videos obtained without a warrant violate New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Fourth Amendment rights. Fourth Circuit judges ruled the tapes inadmissible in the February 2019 solicitation case against Kraft.

Plaintiff Can Rescind Mistaken Settlement Offer

A Florida appeals court has ruled a plaintiff in an automobile crash case can rescind a settlement offer to an insurance company, which was mistakenly made for one-tenth of the intended amount.

WWII Veterans Will Buck Coronavirus Risks to Celebrate Milestone

A group of World War II veterans will gather in Hawai’i next month to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Japan’s surrender. The state is expected to modify quarantine orders for those traveling for the anniversary to accommodate them attending the official ceremony and related events.

